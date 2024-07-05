Whittaker’s Celebrates The People Behind Their Chocolate This World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day on 7 July is a chance for Whittaker’s to celebrate our relationships with our cocoa farmers and other ingredient suppliers in New Zealand and around the world, staff at our one factory in Porirua, our ethical sourcing partners, our local community and our Chocolate Lovers.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, who is the great-granddaughter of founder JH Whittaker, says relationships are a key ingredient in enabling Whittaker’s to make world class chocolate right here in New Zealand.

“We especially want to acknowledge our dedicated team at our Porirua factory who make our world class chocolate, and our Chocolate Lovers who give us honest feedback so that we can continue to innovate and improve on what we do,” says Holly.

World Chocolate Day is also an opportunity for everyone to celebrate a treat that has been loved for centuries for the way it makes us feel as well as its delicious taste.

“It’s great to have this opportunity for us all to celebrate chocolate and an excuse to enjoy some! We look forward to hearing from our Chocolate Lovers about how they plan to celebrate the day,” says Holly.

While New Zealand is Whittaker’s home and key focus, it is also starting to take on the world, exporting its products to Australia, Canada, Malaysia, China, South Korea, Japan, the Middle East, and many Pacific Islands.

Whittaker’s other co-Chief Operating Officer, Matt Whittaker, says that while there is wider demand and opportunity for Whittaker’s in these and other markets, Whittaker’s aim is still to be the best chocolate manufacturer rather than the biggest.

“Staying true to our values as a family-owned business remains a priority, and for us that’s all about our uncompromising commitment to quality by controlling the whole chocolate-making process, from bean to bar, and continuing to build a more ethical and sustainable supply chain,” says Matt.

Whittaker’s has been voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand for the past 13 years in a row, and its wide range of products is available in stores nationwide.

