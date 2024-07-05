Premium Clean New Zealand To Participate In Auckland Home Show 2024

Premium Clean New Zealand is excited to announce its participation in the Auckland Home Show 2024, taking place from September 5 to 8 at the Auckland Showgrounds in Greenlane. Visitors can find Premium Clean at booth 551, where the company will launch an exciting raffle draw and offer special discounts to attendees.

The raffle draw is one of the main attractions at the Premium Clean booth. Visitors who fill out a form at the booth can win nine months of free cleaning services. The prize includes one 2-hour monthly cleaning session, providing 18 hours of professional cleaning. To qualify, raffle participants must live within Premium Clean's service area.

In addition to the raffle, Premium Clean offers a special discount to Home Show attendees. By using the code OMG upon checkout, customers can enjoy a $40 discount on their cleaning services. This limited-time offer aims to provide excellent value to new and existing customers.

About Premium Clean New Zealand:

Premium Clean New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality cleaning services, catering to residential and commercial clients. Committed to excellence, the company uses eco-friendly products and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure its customers' spotless and hygienic environment.

For more information about Premium Clean New Zealand, please visit http://www.premiumclean.co.nz.

Auckland Home Show Details:

The Auckland Home Show is a premier event showcasing the latest home improvement, renovation, and interior design. It provides an excellent platform for exhibitors to connect with homeowners, renovators, and industry professionals.

