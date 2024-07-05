NZME Celebrates Second Consecutive Media Business Of The Year Win At 2024 Beacon Awards

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has once again secured top honours at the annual Beacon Awards, reaffirming its position as a leader in the media industry and being awarded Media Business of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The awards, held tonight at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, celebrate the best in media thinking across New Zealand, recognising organisations and individuals who demonstrated excellence and innovation in media campaigns and initiatives over the past year. Media Business of the Year is awarded to a business that has a clear vision and strategy that it has implemented with success.

Michael Boggs, CEO of NZME, says he’s proud to have NZME recognised as Media Business of the Year, further reflecting the strength of the company’s digital, print and audio platforms and its clearly defined strategy driving success.

“Winning Media Business of the Year again underscores the dedication and strategic vision of our team. It reflects our hard work, talent, and the effectiveness of NZME’s comprehensive strategy in delivering high-quality content to 9 in every 10 Kiwis*.”

NZME’s success builds on the foundation of its refreshed three-year strategy, which emphasises digital transformation and audience engagement.

“Our focus on digital growth in a challenging media landscape has been crucial. It’s an honour for the entire NZME team to be recognised for enhancing our platforms and delivering impactful media solutions across radio, digital audio, and publishing,” says Boggs.

James Butcher, NZME’s Chief Commercial Officer, says: “This achievement reflects our team’s ongoing commitment and understanding of our strategic direction, combined with their innovative spirit and determination to win. At NZME we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for our audience and clients, continually striving to innovate and deliver exceptional results.”.

“Congrats to all the other finalists and winners tonight and a big thank you to the Comms Council for hosting another stellar awards evening. And of course, a big thank you to our audiences, clients and agency partners who make all of this possible,” he says.

