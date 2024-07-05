Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: March 2024 Quarter

5 July 2024

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: March 2024 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and related businesses. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue. Any business within a Māori authority ownership group is also included for the purposes of Tatauranga umanga Māori.

Key facts

In the March 2024 quarter, around 1,350 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the March 2024 quarter compared with the March 2023 quarter:

the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $1,077 million, up $131 million (14 percent)

the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $762 million, up $48 million (6.7 percent)

the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 12,030, up 350 jobs (3.0 percent)

the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $221 million, up $21 million (10 percent)

Māori authorities exported $186 million worth of goods, up $5.4 million (3.0 percent).

