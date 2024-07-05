AiOra Launches Boh Runga Winter Wellness Secret: New Supplements Helping Kiwis Go Beyond Vitamin C This Winter

Harnessing the growing ‘nose-to-tail’ nutrition philosophy, AiOra has launched two unique natural supplement blends for winter used by Boh Runga in her winter wellness regimen. As part of their 5th Quarter range, the ‘Immunity’ and ‘Respiratory’ blends are formulated to support immune system and respiratory function.

Developed by nutraceutical pioneer Waitaki Biosciences, the AiOra 5th Quarter range contains highly functional products made from freeze dried bovine organs and glands, making it easy for New Zealanders to access the goodness from the most nutritionally valuable parts of the animal.

AiOra Creative Director and Ambassador Boh Runga says the nutrition she gets from her 5th Quarter supplements helps her to be in the best possible health for her shows.

“With winter comes the acute awareness of how vulnerable I am as a singer, especially in the lead up to performing. Along with my other AiOra regulars I am embracing new 5th Quarter Respiratory as part of my regime leading up to my upcoming performance at the Synthony Pride show with Auckland Philharmonia.”

The Respiratory formula contains lung and thymus, while the Immunity formula contains spleen, bone marrow, liver and thymus.

Waitaki Biosciences Product Manager and Nutritionist, Sue Finderup, says that these new AiOra blends take immune system supplementation to the next level.

“Winter is hitting New Zealand hard this year, and our healthcare system has seen a steady rise in flus and viruses. If Kiwis want to go further to protect themselves this winter, they should consider looking beyond Vitamin C.”

Liver and thymus contain a range of essential vitamins and minerals for supporting immune function. Thymus contains a specific enzyme called thymosin, which supports healthy immune function. Bone marrow and spleen support white blood cell production, which are essential for immune system function. Compounds like surfactant are naturally occurring in lung tissue and are essential for respiratory function.

“These nutrients are especially helpful for those who have compromised immune or respiratory function,” says Finderup.

With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, Waitaki Biosciences is at the forefront of delivering high-quality 5th quarter animal nutrients worldwide and has more recently made its products available directly to New Zealanders. They work in collaboration with local farmers to provide products that are 100% natural and 100% traceable, from farm to capsule.

