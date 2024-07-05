Accessible Properties Opens 13 New Homes In Te Puke

Community housing provider, Accessible Properties, opened 13 fully accessible, one-bedroom units in a new development in Te Puke today.

Accessible Properties manages the largest non-government housing portfolio in New Zealand.

Nigel Smith (above left), Accessible Properties General Manager of Development, says the units meet a double need.

“Demand on the social housing register for one and two-bedroom properties is very high and there is also an increasing demand for more accessible homes.

“It’s really tough for people with limited mobility or disabilities to find accommodation that’s affordable and suited to their needs.

“Our units have widened halls and doorways, level access entry and showers, and lever door handles that are at the same height as the light switches. Outside, the paths have a low gradient and are wide enough for wheelchairs.

“All these features will make life much easier for our tenants.

“We are absolutely committed to building and modifying homes to meet the needs of people with a physical or intellectual disability or mobility issues.

“In the last six years we have added 46 new accessible homes to our Tauranga and Te Puke portfolios.”

Tania Wilson (above right), Accessible Properties General Manager Tenancy, says tenants will be moving into the units later this month.

“We all need a place to call home, where we are warm, dry, safe and comfortable.

“It’s fundamental to our wellbeing and at the heart of what we do at Accessible Properties.”

