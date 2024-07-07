Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

06 JULY 2024

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Ōtorohanga and Dunedin will be jumping for joy after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Dawson Superette in Auckland, Paper Plus Ōtorohanga in Ōtorohanga and on MyLotto to a player from Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Ferry Road in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

