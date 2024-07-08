Weiti Care: Introducing Aotearoa’s First 6 Green Star Care Home

Metlifecare’s new ‘Weiti Care’ building, located at Gulf Rise Village in Auckland’s Red Beach, is the first aged residential care home in New Zealand to be certified with a globally recognise 6 Green Star sustainability rating, by the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC).

Achieving this internationally recognised rating, the highest possible for a commercial building, is an assurance of the highest levels of conscious eco-friendly design and development.

“Weiti Care has been constructed to the highest sustainability standards, with residents’ wellbeing and comfort being a top priority right from the beginning,” says Metlifecare’s Head of Delivery, Michael Lisowski.

“It has been built smarter, faster, safer, and quieter than traditional construction and is designed to operationally minimise energy consumption, water usage, waste generation and harmful emissions,” says Michael.

Weiti Care was constructed with a cross-laminated timber structure, a pre-panelised façade system and off-site manufactured bathroom pods. These innovations reduce on-site construction waste, with more than 70% of waste diverted from landfill.

The low carbon design results in a structure with 34% less embodied carbon than a typical apartment building. The carbon reduction reduces the global warming potential of the project, helping Metlifecare play its part in tackling climate change and its negative impacts.

“Essentially, we’re caring for our residents while caring for the environment.”

“This care home may be the last home for some residents, so providing a life-enhancing environment for all those who live and work there, from better air quality and lighting right through to sound attenuation, is both satisfying and rewarding.”

Weiti Care welcomed its first residents in 2023 and offers 36 state of-the-art care suites, including 13 purpose-built dementia suites – bringing much needed premium rest home, hospital level and secure dementia care to North Auckland.

Weiti Care is the first 6 Greenstar certified building developed and constructed by Metlifecare, with a further five care homes in progress across their portfolio, for completion by 2027. Two of these new care homes, located in Kerikeri and Beachlands, are nearing completion and on track to be awarded a 6 Green Star certification by the end of 2024.

