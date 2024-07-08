More Accolades For The Star Alliance Los Angeles Lounge, Operated By Air New Zealand

Star Alliance’s Los Angeles airport lounge, operated by Air New Zealand, has once again been honoured with the title of North America's Leading Airport Lounge at this year's prestigious World Travel Awards. Marking the fifth consecutive year of this achievement, the award was announced at the Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony held on the scenic island of Saint Vincent on July 1, 2024.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias commented on the victory, saying "Our aim at Star Alliance is to make air travel more effortless and stress-free. Lounges are essential for improving the airport experience, and our Star Alliance LAX lounge has been a standout since its inception. We are excited that it has been recognised as one of the top in the industry consistently."

Mr Panagiotoulias acknowledged the team and continued: "I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the hardworking team that ensures our LAX lounge operates flawlessly around the clock. Additionally, I thank our Star Alliance member airlines for their ongoing partnership, which has contributed to the lounge's success over the years."

Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer, said that this award highlights the team’s dedication and exceptional service.

“The Star Alliance lounge being named North America's Leading Airport Lounge for the fifth year in a row is a testament to our team, who proudly represent Star Alliance.

“Customers continue to comment how much they love the wide selection of food and beverages available that showcase locally grown and sourced Southern Californian produce.

“From a ‘DIY’ noodle and soup station for those wanting a lighter bite to a full buffet offering that includes irresistible sweet treats, there really is something for everyone. Customers can also pair their meal with their tipple of choice, including some amazing New Zealand wines or a classic cocktail.

“The unique outside terrace is also incredibly popular, allowing customers to get some fresh air before they hop onboard their flight. On a clear day you can even see the iconic Hollywood sign!

“A big thank you to our lounge team in Los Angeles, who do an incredible job day in and day out.”

The 1600-square-meter sprawling lounge, located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, captures the essence of Californian charm through the day and transforms into a lively space as night descends. For those seeking a calm pre-flight experience or a space to work and dine, the lounge provides ample opportunities to unwind and enjoy.

The World Travel Awards celebrate and recognise excellence across key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, it is one of the most prestigious award programmes in travel and tourism.

