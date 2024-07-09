Spark Becomes Netskope's First Managed Services Partner In New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

- Spark has announced the expansion of its partnership with Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), that will enable Spark to deliver Netskope cloud-native Security Service Edge (SSE) - including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) services - as a fully managed service for New Zealand organisations.

Spark’s managed security services are used by organisations to help address the need to secure remote workers and cloud services. The Netskope One SASE platform, powered by the Netskope’s best-in-class Zero Trust Engine provides optimised access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go.

Patric Balmer, Managed Security Service Provider Lead at Spark

Image/Supplied

“Netskope is recognised as the global leader for SSE, and we are proud to be their first managed services partner in Aotearoa,” says Patric Balmer, Managed Security Service Provider Lead at Spark. “We’re pleased to offer Netskope’s leading SSE capabilities to our customers, helping them to improve their security posture and change the way networking and security work together.”

Netskope’s SSE protects against advanced and cloud-enabled threats, providing strong visibility and context for business and risk insights across web, apps, users, and data. Spark’s managed security services include the full suite of Netskope technologies such as ZTNA, Next-Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Cloud Firewall, and advanced threat and data protection.

Spark’s Cloud Managed SSE protects an organisation’s entire IT estate, inside and out, delivering enhanced security over a single-pass architecture that ensures a seamless user experience and simplified operations.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Spark and welcome them as our first managed services partner in New Zealand,” says Tony Burnside, VP and Head of APAC at Netskope. “The team’s extensive market experience and deep expertise in managed security services, powered by Netskope’s best-in-class Zero Trust Engine, uniquely positions Spark to deliver unparalleled security solutions to local organisations. This partnership will empower more organisations to achieve their SASE and zero trust transformation goals, backed by world-class services, expertise and support.”

Netskope was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge. Netskope SSE offers the following benefits:

Secure web and cloud access for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, and enforce corporate policies, compliance regulations, and best practices.

Detect and mitigate threats across the web, SaaS applications, cloud services, and private applications.

Connect and secure remote workers when accessing the web, cloud, and private applications.

Identify and protect sensitive information across the web, cloud, email, private applications, and devices.

