Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AFT Agrees Distribution For Crystaderm In China

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 9:29 am
Press Release: AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) today announces an agreement with Hainan Haiyao Co. Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange SZ:000566) to distribute Crystaderm® cream in China, the second largest pharma market in the world*.

Crystaderm cream is a proprietary product that treats skin infections by the slow release of hydrogen peroxide onto the skin as an alternative to topical antibiotics, which if misused risk development of drug resistant bacteria**.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Haiyao, an established pharmaceutical distribution company in China.

“We anticipate the launch will occur during this calendar year and believe that that there is a significant potential for this product in such a large population base.”

Hayao Pharmaceuticals Chairman Mr. Wang Jianping stated: “We are delighted to partner with AFT to bring Crystaderm to Chinese consumers. There has been an unmet clinical demand in the Chinese acne market for a long time. As a new acne drug and anti-infective product without hormones and antibiotics, Crystaderm has been proven to be effective. Haiyao will carry out the commercialization process of Crystaderm in China. We are excited about its potential and developing our relationship with AFT.”

Footnotes

* https://www.statista.com/statistics/245473/market-share-of-the-leading-10-global pharmaceutical-markets/

** Williamson DA et al (2015) NZMJ, 128 (1426) : 103-9

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AFT Pharmaceuticals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 