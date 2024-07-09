Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Temporary Accommodation Service Activates To Support People Affected By Wairoa Flooding

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:20 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated today to support people displaced by flooding in Wairoa.

People who cannot return to their homes and need assistance in finding temporary accommodation can now register for support through TAS.

“If people are staying in accommodation provided by Civil Defence or with friends or whānau and need a longer-term accommodation solution while their home is being repaired, we can help,” says Fadia Mudafar, TAS Response Controller.

“The TAS team will work with every household to establish their needs and connect them with available accommodation.”

People can register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz or call 0508 754 163.

MBIE also encourages tenants and landlords of rental properties to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations at www.tenancy.govt.nz.

Temporary accommodation is different to ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short period by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for short to medium terms, providing households with accommodation while repairs are undertaken following a Civil Defence Emergency.

Wherever possible TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing as temporary accommodation. Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area, TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply for temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.

The Temporary Accommodation Service remains active in response to the July 2021 flooding in Westport, the 2022 Nelson flooding in August, the 2023 Auckland flooding, 2023 Cyclone Gabrielle and the 2023 Wairoa wet weather event.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 