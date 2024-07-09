ANZIIF Strengthen Partnerships In Southeast Asia

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF)), CEO, Katrina Shanks, strengthened stakeholder relationships and expanded opportunities throughout South-East Asia.

This trip comes as part of ANZIIF’s ongoing commitment to support and promote the insurance industry throughout the region.

ANZIIF signed three strategic partnerships;

Shanks met with officials from Andalas University to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Accredited Training Provider (ATP) Agreement, opening opportunities for students and insurance professionals in the West Sumatra Region to develop their insurance careers through ANZIIF.

ANZIIF collaborated with the Thai Insurance Brokers Association to sign an ATP Agreement, enabling brokers in Thailand to complete ANZIIF’s Executive Certificate in General Insurance Broking and become ANZIIF Senior Associate CIP Members.

ANZIIF signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement with the Malaysian Insurance Institute (MII), paving the way for recognition of professional membership in Malaysia, which will enhance professional standards and expand career opportunities within Malaysia’s insurance sector.

Shanks led 3 seminars on ANZIIF’s new Empathetic Claims Management short course in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, attracting over 4,500 attendees. The course was created to equip claims agents and managers with skills to provide empathetic and trauma-informed customer services to claimants.

Additionally, ANZIIF has developed a series of free, weekly webinars to deliver accessible professional development content to insurance professionals internationally.

By creating learning opportunities across Southeast Asia, ANZIIF demonstrates our steadfast dedication to the improvement and success of the insurance industry.

For more information on the Empathetic Claims Management short course, click here . To view the upcoming weekly webinars, click here, or visit our website at anziif.com.

