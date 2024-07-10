Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Woolworths’ Crime Statistics Concern Retail NZ

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 9:56 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

The continuing increase in physical assaults recorded by Woolworths New Zealand is distressing but highlights the real dangers facing all retail workers, Retail NZ says. 

Every day, retailers are dealing with threatening, violent or simply unpleasant members of the public who are trying to steal, assault staff, or damage their property, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says. Organised crime groups stealing to order, drug addicts and youths looking for notoriety on social media are driving retail crime. 

Retailers of every size, from small owner-operated dairies to large format stores, are being harmed. 

Retail crime is a significant issue in New Zealand, impacting more than 92% of retailers. Retail NZ released a Crime Report in October 2023 that found the cost of retail crime to its members was well over $2.6 billion a year. 

“Crime puts both retail staff and the public at risk, as well as threatening the financial sustainability of retail businesses,” Ms Young says. 

Retail NZ supports the introduction of new technologies to proactively combat retail crime. 

“We are pleased the Government is committed to tackling retail crime. We will continue to advocate for more resourcing for police and increased protections for retail staff,” Ms Young says. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 