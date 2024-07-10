Woolworths’ Crime Statistics Concern Retail NZ

The continuing increase in physical assaults recorded by Woolworths New Zealand is distressing but highlights the real dangers facing all retail workers, Retail NZ says.

Every day, retailers are dealing with threatening, violent or simply unpleasant members of the public who are trying to steal, assault staff, or damage their property, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says. Organised crime groups stealing to order, drug addicts and youths looking for notoriety on social media are driving retail crime.

Retailers of every size, from small owner-operated dairies to large format stores, are being harmed.

Retail crime is a significant issue in New Zealand, impacting more than 92% of retailers. Retail NZ released a Crime Report in October 2023 that found the cost of retail crime to its members was well over $2.6 billion a year.

“Crime puts both retail staff and the public at risk, as well as threatening the financial sustainability of retail businesses,” Ms Young says.

Retail NZ supports the introduction of new technologies to proactively combat retail crime.

“We are pleased the Government is committed to tackling retail crime. We will continue to advocate for more resourcing for police and increased protections for retail staff,” Ms Young says.

