Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over last night, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.5 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck last evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

