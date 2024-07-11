One New Zealand Selects Google Security Operations To Further Secure Its Network

One NZ chooses Google Cloud’s high-performing, cost-effective cybersecurity solution to safeguard systems

One New Zealand (One NZ) has selected Google Security Operations as its cybersecurity platform to harness the full benefits of Google AI at scale while driving better security outcomes, joining other global telcos in the quest to modernise security operations.

Google Security Operations provides a fully-operational high-performing SecOps solution that can drive productivity while empowering defenders to detect and mitigate new threats. Working together with their partner DEFEND, One NZ has architected and designed a complete solution to bolster its cybersecurity resilience.

Better security and increased productivity

Laura Ross, Head of Cyber Security Strategy and Architecture at One NZ said: “The draw card of AI being integrated into Google Security Operations is also widely seen as transformative in how One NZ future-proofs security workflows, delivers productivity gains and ultimately predicts, prepares for and addresses security risks faster.’’

“After a thorough evaluation, we found that Google Security Operations provided us with significant advantages over other platforms. It provided a notable improvement in the efficiency of our SOC. We have been able to increase the amount of telemetry we could ingest at a time and reduce our costs, leading to better visibility and insights across our estate. We have been impressed with the speed in which Google Cloud has delivered and responded to queries from the team enabling us to accelerate our SIEM programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Google Security Operations provides an all-encompassing solution, which addresses big-data performance issues on a next-generation platform,’’ Ms Ross said.

Deploying Google Cloud’s AI toolset

As part of their vision of moving towards an ‘AI Telco’, One NZ is working on infusing Google Cloud Security’s AI toolset into existing Google Cloud Platform (GCP) workflows, including Code Assist and generative AI capabilities from within Google Security Operations.

Louis Tague, ANZ General Manager, Google Cloud Security, Google Cloud said “Working in partnership with One NZ to seamlessly migrate to Google Security Operations while building its AI capabilities is a ground-breaking moment for both New Zealand and the rest of the region.”

About One NZ

One New Zealand is one of Aotearoa’s leading connectivity companies and we offer a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. We are focused on creating a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand through remarkable technology solutions that simplify lives and businesses, and we operate New Zealand’s first and one of its leading 5G networks. We maintain almost three million connections with consumer, business, public sector, and wholesale customers via One NZ and Farmside, New Zealand’s rural broadband specialist. We’re proud to help other Kiwi businesses to thrive by partnering with world-leading brands to offer best-in-class ICT services. For more information, please visit https://one.nz

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

© Scoop Media

