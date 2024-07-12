Air New Zealand Toasts Regional Aotearoa With A Lineup Of New Spirits And Craft Beer

New spirits onboard Air New Zealand (Photo/Supplied)

Customers travelling internationally with Air New Zealand can now raise a toast to a new carefully curated beverage menu featuring a selection of New Zealand’s finest spirits and craft beer.

The new selection is designed to showcase the unique craftmanship from around New Zealand and will feature onboard and in select Air New Zealand lounges.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer, Leanne Geraghty, says customers will now be able to enjoy a sip from Kiwi producers as far south as Central Otago, across to the wild West Coast, Wellington, and Napier.

“The new beverage menu now showcases flavours from every corner of New Zealand and celebrates the incredible quality and diversity of New Zealand’s producers.

“Our inflight dining menu ‘A Taste of Aotearoa’ showcases the exceptional produce and flavours from the regions, our wine list exclusively features New Zealand wines, and our onboard snacks are all crafted here in New Zealand. Now our beverage menu offers customers an impressive selection of spirits and beer from some of the country’s best producers.”

“Showcasing the best of New Zealand onboard is a win-win for both our customers and our local suppliers. Promoting our country’s world-class food, beverages, and producers is just one way to support Aotearoa while serving up a unique Air New Zealand experience at 30,000 feet.”

The new beverage menu is available now and features a selection of New Zealand produced spirits and beer in every cabin.

Business Premier and select Air New Zealand Lounges:

· Scapegrace Classic Gin

· Scapegrace Vanguard Single Malt

· Reefton Distillery Co. Wild Rain Vodka

· National Distillery Company Port O Ahuriri Golden Rum

· Parrotdog Craft Beer – Birds Eye Hazy IPA

· Parrotdog Watchdog Non-Alc 0% Beer

· Parrotdog Lager on tap in select lounges

Premium Economy and Economy

· Rogue Society Gin

· Rogue Society Vodka

· Parrotdog Watchdog Non-Alc 0% Beer

