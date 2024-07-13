Direct Sourcing: Revolutionizing Talent Acquisition

Finding new talent for companies just got a lot easier with Atriums Direct Sourcing paving the way for efficient and effective hiring processes. These programs are the future of work, with 60% of companies using or planning to use these tools. Instead of using applications, Direct Sourcing prioritizes pooling talent in one system after ensuring they have the skills the company needs and getting them ready to begin working. Often used to find candidates for contingent roles, these talent pools are continuously monitored by systems to ensure they remain relevant to the company’s needs.

While the convenience of Direct Sourcing is a major advantage, companies that do not invest in the program are subject to competitive disadvantages. 50% of staffing firms say the biggest challenge of 2023 was labor shortages. This goes hand in hand with revenue loss as 85 million jobs remaining unfilled has the ability to lead to $8.5 trillion in unrealized revenue by 2030. Not utilizing efficient hiring systems such as the one provided by Atrium leads to company-wide disadvantages in the long run. A company’s success is built around the talent it brings in, so when an organization does not allocate effective resources toward its future employees, it lessens the overall strength of the company.

Direct Sourcing serves as a reliable solution to these challenges, making finding new employee candidates a more efficient and cheaper task. 98% of businesses have saved on hiring processes by using Direct Sourcing, even in a market where new hire pay has risen by 9%. The top benefits of using Atriums’ Direct Sourcing program include an 83% increase in the quality of hiring candidates, an 81% quicker hiring timeline, a 75% increase in candidate experience, and a 60% increase in the diversity of candidates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

An investment in the hiring of top candidates isn’t just about filling positions for the sake of it, it’s about building a solid foundation of culture and success. Selecting the right individuals sets the standard for how an organization will operate, so having access to specialized programs is a significant advantage for companies committed to making strategic hires. Managing Director of the Future of Work exchange, Christopher J. Dwyer, speaks to the advantages of implementing the program by saying, “As the future continues to unfold, with external factors influencing business operations, Direct Sourcing will demonstrate its enduring value as a foundational talent acquisition strategy that also serves as a talent sustainability engin, solidifying its role in the workforce management landscape of tomorrow.”

As a specialized division of Atrium, Direct Sourcing is able to blend new talent with known talent, creating the best possible pool for companies to pull from. Forward thinking and a unique technological ecosystem allow for a winning strategy to be implemented. This system operates on a 5 step process that allows for talent to be matched with companies 3 to 5 days faster than competitors. This strategy includes sourcing the talent pool, curating it to the company’s needs, engaging prospects with the hiring staff, matching the right employee to the company, and ultimately getting the perfect talent hired at the right company.

Ultimately, Atrium's Direct Sourcing program creates a world of new possibilities in the realm of talent acquisition. It offers an innovative solution to the complex task of hiring the perfect candidate by leveraging advanced technology. As the workforce continues to evolve, so must the technology that backs it. Embracing powerful systems such as this one is imperative to maintain an advantage over competitors and ensure continuous growth. The future of tools such as this are ever-expanding and it is imperative companies embrace these assets. Building a strong foundation through curated talent is the means for a company’s longevity.

© Scoop Media

