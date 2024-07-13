Dunedin Up-and-coming Young Farmers Take Top Award, Announced NZ’s Best

A duo from Otago Boys’ High School in Dunedin have been awarded one of the country’s most prestigious farming accolades at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Hamilton.

Shamus Young (18) and Hayden Drummond (17) have secured the title of 2024 FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year. Their quick thinking, practical know-how and farming skills earned praise from judges as they successfully navigated the high-pressure challenges thrown their way.

“We’re really excited,” says Hayden. “We put a lot of work into this.”

The competition was fierce, with 13 other teams from schools across Aotearoa rolling up their sleeves in a bid to secure the coveted title. The competition, now in its 56th year, is held up as one of the country’s most prestigious rural contest series, dedicated to showcasing the very best talent New Zealand’s food and fibre sector has on offer.

Shamus and Hayden won both the farmlet and face-off challenges and dominated the quickfire quiz rounds and practical farming race with their agricultural knowledge. Both have a background in fourth-generation farming.

Shamus says he’s pleased the hard work has finally paid off.

“The competition is so broad, so you’ve got to do well at everything,” he says.

“It’s always a good feeling to represent your region and school, and do them both proud,” says Hayden.

Mt Hutt College students James Clark and Jack Foster were the runners-up, while Kaela Brans and Liana Redpath from Napier Girls’ High School finished up in third place.

The next generation of young farmers, the AgriKidsNZ competitors, also tackled a range of challenges during the event, including modules, quizzes, and an AgriKids race off as part of the Grand Final weekend.

In the end, a trio from Te Waotu School took out the title of AgriKidsNZ Grand Champions, winning three out of four sections of the competition overall.

Jackie Sneddon (12), Ben Barbour (12) and Joshua Barbour (11) had grins that stretched from ear to ear as they made their way to the top of the podium.

“I’m stunned and in shock,” Jackie says.

“This is our second year together. We went to Timaru last year for the Grand Finals and came fifth...we work really well together as a team,” Ben explains.

“And we definitely studied way more this year!” Joshua adds.

A trio from Longbeach Primary School made up of Henry Pottinger, Edward White, and George Lash were the AgriKidsNZ runners-up, and Pippa Muir from Seddon School won Contestant of the Year.

Greer Neal, Olivia Strachen, and Leah Wilson (the Milking Manics) from Duntroon Primary School came in third place.

The competition continues to heat up for the seven FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists. The winner will be announced this evening, Saturday 13 July, at an awards ceremony due to be held at Claudelands (Globox Arena) in Hamilton.

