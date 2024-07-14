Hastings Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

A lucky Lotto player from Hastings will be on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky South Island Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Woolworths Church Corner in Christchurch and Woolworths Greymouth in Greymouth.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

