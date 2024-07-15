Cine Colombia Signs With Vista Group

Vista Group International Limited (NZX & ASX:VGL) is pleased to announce that new client, Cine Colombia, has signed an agreement to move its cinema circuit to Moviegoer Engagement, Vista Group’s market leading digital SaaS solution.

Cine Colombia is the leading cinema circuit in Colombia with 48 cinemas and over 340 screens and, following a pilot this month, is expected to complete the migration of all of its sites to Vista Group’s on-premise solution as well as to Moviegoer Engagement and digital channels by the end of 2024.

Cine Colombia CEO and Presidente, Munir Falah, said: “As one of the leading exhibition companies in Latin America, we are very enthusiastic about Vista Group becoming our strategic partner for our enterprise cinema software solution and digital channels.”

Vista Group CEO, Stuart Dickinson, said: “It is really exciting to have new clients continuing to take up our market leading cloud solutions.”

“Cine Colombia is a significant circuit and a known innovator in the market. It speaks to the market fit of our cloud solutions that cinema circuits like Cine Colombia are moving from other software providers to our cloud solutions to prepare their cinema circuits for the future.”

