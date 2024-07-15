Sam Yap-Choong Joins Dentsu Media Aotearoa As GM Data & Analytics

dentsu Media Aotearoa has appointed Sam Yap-Choong as General Manager, Data & Analytics, as the agency focuses on helping clients navigate a business, marketing and media landscape that is being disrupted by the evolution of technology, digitisation, and changing consumer expectations.

Yap-Choong brings with him extensive global experience across multiple industries and professions, including a background in law. He joins dentsu Media Aotearoa from MBM, where he was also General Manager of Data and Analytics. Prior to that Yap-Choong was the Head of Data and Web Development at Hype & Dexter, the Global Data & Analytics Manager for ZURU Group, and he also spent just over a year as a Solicitor at Minter Ellison.

At dentsu Media Aotearoa, he will be responsible for leading the data and analytics practise, which offers services ranging from statistical modelling, technology implementation and consultancy; data engineering, governance, and transformation.

Richard Hale, dentsu Aotearoa Managing Director – Media, said: “We have been very much looking forward to Sam joining our business. Data and Analytics is central to how we make informed decisions, how we improve efficiency, and how we elevate, and create great consumer experiences, when building solutions to solve client problems. It is becoming an increasingly important capability as the landscape we operate in continues to evolve; and having someone of Sam’s calibre join our business is testament to the great work we are doing in this space.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Yap-Choong said: “I am excited to join dentsu Media, to lead their Data & Analytics capability. Having the opportunity to join a talented, and motivated team that is building sophisticated solutions for enterprise business is very exciting! Equally I’m looking forward to exploring new opportunities for innovation in Analytics, not only within dentsu Media, but also across the wider dentsu group.”

About dentsu

dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

© Scoop Media

