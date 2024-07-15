HVMS Secures Canadian Developed Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System For New Zealand Fleet Owners

HVMS, a leading provider in the decarbonisation of transportation, announces the establishment of its partnership with Canadian company Diesel Tech Industries, to establish installation facilities for the Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System. This initiative marks a significant step towards advancing sustainable solutions within the region's heavy transportation sector.

HVMS, a privately held company under the leadership of Mark Irving, Richard Gatward & Scott Hale, an emerging force in New Zealand's heavy vehicle industry. HVMS has developed a robust client base across Australasia, the Pacific Islands, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

"The establishment of HVMS's installation facilities for the Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System in New Zealand marks a pivotal moment in advancing sustainable transportation solutions. Together, we are setting new standards in emissions reduction and environmental stewardship," commented Rebecca Goldsack, COO of Diesel Tech Industries.

The Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System, developed by Diesel Tech Industries, is internationally recognised, and represents a cutting-edge dual-fuel technology designed to lower emissions and enhance operational efficiency in diesel-powered vehicles. HVMS will leverage its expertise in procurement, installation, and compliance to support New Zealand companies in transitioning to cleaner transport solutions through vehicle conversions and educational initiatives.

“Having the industry-leading Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System commercially available to our New Zealand and Australian customers is a game changer, allowing fleet owners to continue to utilise their existing diesel-powered assets whilst making solid steps towards decarbonisation. 100% hydrogen OEM vehicles are still some years away with respect to suitable supply and affordability, making the Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System a viable and prudent dual fuel product for today, helping cut diesel use and reduce emissions,” stated Mark Irving, BDM of HVMS.

“The concept of dual fuel appears to be resonating the best with heavy fleet owners. With hydrogen now commercially available since May 2024, the timely emergence of the DTI hybrid solution throughout New Zealand will be a gamechanger, offering affordable solutions for companies as they continue their important decarbonisation journey,” commented Scotty Hale, HVMS Director.

HVMS is poised to accelerate the adoption of the Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System through its comprehensive service offerings, encompassing installation, integration, and training. This partnership exemplifies HVMS's dedication to driving meaningful change in the industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable heavy vehicle transport solutions.

About HVMS

HVMS, headquartered in Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, is committed to supporting companies in decarbonising their fleets through innovative solutions and extensive industry experience. As a subsidiary of East Coast Heavy Diesel Limited (ECHD), HVMS offers a wide range of services including procurement, installation, compliance, and training to facilitate the transition to sustainable transport technologies. For more information about HVMS and its initiatives, contact mark.irving@hvms.global

About Diesel Tech Industries

Diesel Tech Industries, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is a pioneer in transportation technology, specialising in innovative solutions for the trucking industry. The Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System represents their latest advancement, aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency in diesel vehicles through dual-fuel hydrogen blending technology.

