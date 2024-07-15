G String Lovers Rejoice: Air New Zealand Adds Capacity To Beach Destinations

Forget the New Plymouth swimming pool, Air New Zealand is adding capacity to the Pacific so Kiwis can enjoy a cheeky adventure.

From November to March Air New Zealand is adding tens of thousands of seats to Pacific destinations, a 9% increase.

“Forget the indoor aquatic centres and the petitions that come with them. With more seats to the Pacific it’s time to escape to the beach and sunshine,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“Customers will be smiling cheek to cheek with so many seats available. This summer is all about being a beach bum.”

Pacific increases compared with current capacity, for November 2024 – March 2025 include:

· Auckland-Samoa: 13,000 additional seats

· Auckland-Nadi: 12,000 additional seats

· Auckland-Tonga: 7,000 additional seats

· Auckland-Rarotonga: 7,000 additional seats

· Auckland-Tahiti: 2,500 additional seats

“Customers travelling to the Pacific have the added bonus of our new Seats to Suit offering, now available on our international short haul flights. This means they’ll have access to free movies and entertainment, snacks, and affordable flexibility.

“Whether you’re packing light or prefer full coverage, the Pacific is calling this summer, so get cracking and book now. But remember the age-old undies/ togs debate and keep your itsy bitsy teeny weeny bikini to the beach or pool.”

