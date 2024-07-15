Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Entries Are Now Open For The Bill Toft Award

Monday, 15 July 2024, 12:36 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund in 2024 will award a grant of $5,000 for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand

The Award is to be used for advancing the skills, experience, or other contribution to professional development as a broadcaster.

Bill Toft was an eminent broadcaster who epitomised clear and consistent broadcast communication and set high standards of professionalism within the industry.

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund was set up to encourage excellence in content and delivery in broadcast and online communication.

Information and application form are on: www.billtoftawards.org.

The Bill Toft Award for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand:

Closing date: 31 October 2024

Winner notified: 30 November 2024

