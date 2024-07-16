Last Chance: Final Event For Heard Park After Dark

We've loved lighting up your winter this past month with Heard Park After Dark—let's end on a high note with our final event this Friday 19 July!

From 5-7pm, bundle up warm and head to Heard Park for your last chance to enjoy our magical tree lights, listen to live music, grab a free coffee, and redeem vouchers for local eateries. It's an experience not to be missed!

In the case of cancellation due to weather conditions, we will update our Facebook event—make sure you join the event to be updated.

LIVE MUSIC

INTRODUCING... ANDY KEYS!

We’re wrapping up Heard Park After Dark with a performance from one of New Zealand’s foremost keyboard players and entertainers, Andrew Cochrane a.k.a Andy Keys!



With a prolific performing career spanning 20 years, Andy is currently keyboardist for Kaylee Bell, The Feelers, Synthony, and the Musical Director for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park. For one night only, Andy will make the trees dance in Heard Park, Parnell.

VOUCHERS

PARNELL BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

This Friday night is your final chance to claim some FREE vouchers* for tasty treats from local eateries. Upload a photo of Heard Park After Dark to Instagram, tag @parnellauckland and your chosen vendor, and show your post to a Parnell crew member in order to redeem one of the following vouchers*:

FREE Spud Fries with BurgerFuel Aioli from BurgerFuel Parnell

FREE hot or cold tea worth $6 from ChaBliss

FREE Classic Mini Kebab Wrap in chicken, lamb or veggie from Kebab Kitchen

FREE Small Focaccia Garlic and Cheese Pizza or a Small American Pizza from La Porchetta Parnell

A FREE dessert after you dine at TwoFold

*Ts & Cs apply. Limited vouchers are available each Friday evening and will be handed out on a ‘first come, first served’ basis to verified Instagram shares. Take a photo of the light installation, tag @parnellauckland plus your chosen vendor on Instagram, and show it to a crew member on site to receive a voucher. One voucher per person per night.

