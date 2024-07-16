Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Land Rates Review Should Focus On Bringing Rates Down

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to discussions in Wellington around the introduction of rates based on the underlying value of land rather than developments built on top, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Rather than trying to chuck $32 million at its multinational owners of the Reading Cinema to get them to do something with a massive CBD plot, land value-based rates would encourage development. But Wellington’s rates problems run much deeper than that.

“Wellington’s main problem is that its rates are just too high. With the highest commercial rates in the country, businesses can’t afford to keep their doors open. One way or another, Wellington’s ending up with an empty CBD.

“Any rates review which considers land rates needs to finally scrap the 3.7x commercial rates differential and kill conversations about the vacant lot super-rate as well. Changing the tax is no use if the burden stays just as cripplingly high.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 