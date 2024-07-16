Out Of Stealth And In Demand - Basis Debuts World First Smart Panel With Digitally Configurable Safety Features

(Auckland, New Zealand)

Basis is launching a market leading smart panel called Leo which helps homeowners to proactively manage their energy consumption, enhance electrical safety, and future-proof their homes – all at an accessible price point.

Basis revolutionises home energy management with a combined hardware and software solution. Their easy-to-install smart panel replaces traditional breaker boxes, giving homeowners complete control over their energy use through a user-friendly app. Real-time data and personalised insights empower homeowners to significantly reduce energy consumption, typically saving 25% on electricity bills. But Basis goes beyond just savings. Their world-first digitally configurable safety features allow homeowners to tailor settings to their specific needs, while also offering overall enhanced safety that minimises the risk of electrical fires and electrocution.

Leo has met 50+ compliance certifications across six categories and is the first product of its type to achieve compliance against IEC 61009, approved by UL.

Successful pilot trials in homes across New Zealand.

Secured top global manufacturing partners for high-volume production as the business scales.

Generated US$100 million+ in partnership opportunities and direct B2B sales pipeline across ANZ and have pre-sold the first 6 months of production volume.

Established in-house IANZ-accredited (International Accreditation New Zealand compliance lab for rigorous compliance and safety testing.

Co-founders Julyan Collett and Danny Purcell have reimagined the century-old electrical panel to develop a smart panel that surpasses existing energy management technology. "Our vision is for smart panels to be the central hub for energy management in every building. Leo ushers in a new era of accessible data and control that benefits everyone," says Danny.

In a class of its own

Leo is packed with features designed to give homeowners complete control of their energy. Real-time data and personalised insights help slash energy consumption by 25%, saving hundreds on annual electricity bills. Future-proof and adaptable, Leo seamlessly integrates with renewable energy sources and automatically updates for evolving technologies.

Leo's key point of difference is its digitally configurable safety. Homeowners can tailor safety settings to their needs. Families with young children, for example, can easily set stricter thresholds in specific rooms to prevent electrical hazards. Additionally, overall safety features reduce the risk of electric fires and electrocution.

Leo isn't just for homeowners; electricians benefit too. The prefabricated design slashes installation time by 80%. Jamie Kirk, MD of YLE Electrical, comments: "Leo is a game-changer in enabling electricians to provide hi-tech controls at an affordable price point to homeowners. Replicating its features with existing products would cost over $25,000!"

Smart panels are the gateway to a sustainable energy future

Leo represents a critical step towards a future powered by smart technology. Industry analysts predict smart panels will become the gateway to shifting electricity use from periods of high demand to periods of low demand and can defer US$12T+ in CAPEX of governments investing in the infrastructure by 2050.

"From the beginning, Basis' vision resonated with us. Their ambition of transforming ‘energy as a utility’ to ‘energy as a service’, one that not only saves money but also benefits the environment, is exactly the kind of innovation we champion. We believe that Leo has the potential to become the global standard, offering valuable energy consumption insights and empowering consumers with greater control over their homes. This not only benefits individuals but also paves the way for a more sustainable future," comments Vignesh Kumar, Co-Managing Partner, GD1.

A-list team building the future of home energy

With a highly qualified team of experts from Bose, Boeing, Uber, and Microsoft, Basis is poised to redefine the residential electricity landscape.

“Developing Leo hasn't been easy," says Danny. "Our product is ambitious and the electricity industry is complex, with diverse stakeholders. Our team rose to the challenge, creating a sophisticated hardware solution that will become the connective tissue of a smarter grid.”

Ready for global expansion

With a proven concept and a clear vision for the future, Basis plans to expand immediately to Australia, followed by the UK, Europe, and the US.

(Pre-orders are now open in Australasia, with select new homes from a leading regional property developer billed for Leo installation.)

