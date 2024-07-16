Kahu Collection Brings Whānau Aspirations To Life

11-year old Kahu-Tarena, from Te Kura o te Koutu was fully involved from start to finish in the design and development of the Stirling Collective’s first release – a long-sleeved Poraka Poutama (Photo/Supplied)

A sisterly kōrero that started on a Raukokore verandah over the summer holidays has resulted in the launch of a new clothing collection just six months later.

Claire Stirling-Hawkins and Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell, along with four of their tamariki, started the Stirling Collective earlier this year with the vision of empowering their whānau, and turning their aspirations into reality.

“We both have successful careers and businesses, but it has taken years of commitment, dedication and a lot of hard lessons,” says Claire.

“Starting and running your own pakihi while working full-time in a totally different field is hard work with many highs and lows, but getting through the challenges in those low times can be so rewarding.

“We wanted to empower and support each other, our tamariki – and eventually our mokopuna – to get past the difficult times, learn the lessons, build the resilience and keep going.

“Rangatahi have incredible dreams, visions and ideas, but it’s not easy to bring those to life. The Stirling Collective provides the vehicle and opportunity to do that – and right from a young age!

“We sat down with our kids and asked them what they enjoy doing most. We talked about their aspirations and the things they want to do, and together we developed their roles in the business based on their skills and aspirations.”

That philosophy is evident in the very first Stirling Collective release – the Kahu Collection which has been fully designed and developed for pre-teens by 11-year old Kahu-Tarena, who attends Te Kura o Te Koutu.

The first release in the Kahu Collection is a long-sleeved Poraka Poutama, which is available in three colours and sizes 8-12.

“Kahu-Tarena finds shopping for herself difficult because the clothes for her age were the same as those for a four year old – while womens’ clothes were too big, or not suitable for an 11-year old,” says Rongopai.

“She wanted to start a range of clothing that she liked, and was across every detail of the Poraka Poutama from its design application and the shape of the sleeves, right through to the way it fits.

“As a tamaiti of kōhanga reo and now kura kaupapa Māori, she also wanted to reflect her strong commitment to advancing te reo Māori and striving for excellence. And the Poraka Poutama is the living embodiment of that.

“Our hope is that people from all backgounds and walks of life will proudly wear the poraka and any future pieces we create.”

This first release in the Kahu Collection is now available with limited pre-orders at a special launch price and for a short time only. You can purchase the Poraka Poutama at www.stirlingcollective.com.

