Young Kiwis Board Game Challenges Traditional Views On Financial Education

Image / Supplied

A young entrepreneur from Christchurch is transforming the way families discuss and engage with investing. Alli Kennedy, the founder of Sharenanigans, has launched a PledgeMe campaign with a goal of $40,000 in order to start manufacturing her new competitive board game. Sharenanigans aims to break down perceived barriers surrounding share market investing, sparking curiosity and conversations about investing in households and classrooms.

Sharenanigans provides players with an introductory experience to investing in shares while competing to be the wealthiest at the table. By introducing investing in a fun, engaging way, especially to young players alongside their friends and family, it is the first step in sparking an initial interest in investing. The game is designed to be simple yet strategic, making it accessible for anyone over the age of 8. Kennedy states, “Sharenanigans’ purpose can be broken down into four parts: to be a curiosity creator, bridge the intergenerational knowledge gap, reduced perceived barriers, and be a fun game people want to play.”

Investing in shares has long been seen as complicated and exclusive, often only discussed in households with a history of financial literacy. Kennedy's journey began with her own challenges, when her solo dad was made redundant due to illness. It was then that she realised the importance of financial preparation. She wasn't taught about investing in school or by her parents. By the time she was introduced to investing, she had created perceived barriers leading her to believe she didn’t fit the ‘mould’ of who you need to be to invest. Kennedy quickly realised too many are in the same boat. The game provides an engaging way for families to learn about investing together, making it accessible and fun for all.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While at the University of Canterbury, Kennedy began working on the concept. Originally starting as an app, Sharenanigans quickly shifted to a board game format for great family collaboration, faster development and greater creative control. This decision proved crucial, allowing for rapid prototyping and iteration, along with a much greater attractiveness to families. The result is a game that brings family and friends together, to highlight key investment principles through play, encouraging players to make smart financial decisions based on market conditions and goals.

Alli now has the game ready to be in households and retail stores but needs to meet the manufacturer's minimum order quantity. With the launch of Sharenanigans PledgeMe campaign now live until 2nd of August, you can be one of the first to own Sharenanigans, get your name or business on the board, and support Kennedy bring her vision to life.

PledgeMe: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/7946-sharenanigans-the-board-game-empowering-future-investors

Website: www.sharenanigans.co.nz

© Scoop Media

