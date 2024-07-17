InvestaMatch Providing Kiwi Founders With Funding Opportunities Outside Conventional Avenues

When an accounts manager working in the farming sector in Canterbury decided it was time for a career change, a new opportunity came in the form of a plumbing business - however, there was a twist. The plumbing company in question was not only looking for an employee with an accounting background, but someone who would be keen to buy a 20% stake in the business.

It’s not a typical arrangement for most job positions, but it was the perfect pairing for these two parties, made possible through InvestaMatch - a New Zealand built online directory platform that connects people, and small businesses, seeking investment outside of the conventional avenues.

“We’re the only New Zealand directory dedicated to giving small businesses access to investment beyond the banks and angel investment-type funding,” explains Ross Young, founder of InvestaMatch.

“Our platform provides introductions to around 900 private investors and lets them take it from there. We want people to understand that there's more options available to them than just the banks, venture capital or angel investment - all of which might be too overwhelming. And with what we think is NZ's largest pool of investors, it's a resource that's not yet being fully utilised.”

What Young sees as a key part of InvestaMatch’s offering is helping those who have an idea or an opportunity, and just need a break - someone to give them a hand. And as he points out, it’s not just the financial side of things.

“When you ask people to define investment, they’ll usually say - money. But I actually think it is three-fold. Investment can be knowledge, time or money. Perhaps it’s about getting a foot in the door, or the sharing of a skill. Yes, money is important, but that’s not what investment is always about. We actually have plenty of professionals who are more than happy to help with giving people an idea of where to start, or where to go next,” says Young.

A significant barrier for many solopreneurs, entrepreneurs and small businesses needing financial assistance is that to be eligible for banking lending, angel investment or venture capital, they often have to have already begun their journey, with evidence of how it has been performing and grand plans of the next stages. And as Young says, this is simply not possible for those who aren’t at that level yet.

“I hear of so many people who want to build their own business, but they hit all these walls before they can even get anywhere. Nobody wants to see a balance sheet with nothing on it, and as a startup, it’s really hard to get money from the bigger funding institutions.”

And in today’s economic times, there’s no question that InvestaMatch’s offering could be more important than ever. With a recession and thousands of job losses well underway, the rise of solopreneurship is ripe for the taking - where people can seek out small-scale investments and/or mentorship.

“There’s plenty of opportunities out there, but lots of people don’t get started because they are too overwhelmed. But this provides a number of ways investors can get involved - whether it’s buying in as a shareholder or giving their time and knowledge. If most people look back to how they started, someone has given them a chance and helped in some way. We also have a number of retirees who are a bit bored and want to be a part of something, while backing someone to succeed.”

