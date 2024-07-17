Air New Zealand Releases 750,000 Domestic Fares Under $100

Air New Zealand has today launched its biggest domestic sale of the year with three-quarters of a million seats on sale for under $100.

The 750,000 fares will start from $59 one way and will be available from 7pm tonight until midnight on 24 July.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says those looking for a getaway are spoilt with choice with all 20 of the airline’s domestic destinations on sale.

“Whether it’s a romantic weekend getaway to Invercargill, or cheeky date night in Palmerston North – we’re challenging Kiwis to think outside the box and visit a new destination this year.

“We’ve made sure there’s a selection of fares available between now and early 2025 to ensure those who aren’t so keen on a winter getaway can book for a summer escape”.

Your move New Zealand! Book your next regional escapade today.

Note: Travel periods are Sept 16-25, Oct 14-24, Oct 29-Nov 7, Nov 25-Dec 15 2024, and Jan 13-Feb 4 2025. The sale ends at midnight on 24 July. Credit Card payment fees, travel periods and conditions apply.

Air New Zealand’s sale fares starting from:

*Please note the same fare applies in each direction

· Auckland to Blenheim from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Christchurch from $79 seat one way

· Auckland to Dunedin from $99 seat one way

· Auckland to Gisborne from $59 seat one way

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

· Auckland to Invercargill from $99 seat one way

· Auckland to Kerikeri from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Napier from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to New Plymouth from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Nelson from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Rotorua from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Tauranga from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Taupō from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Auckland to Whangārei from $59 seat one way

· Auckland to Queenstown from $99 seat one way

· Blenheim to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Dunedin from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Hokitika from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Hamilton from $79 seat one way

· Christchurch to Invercargill from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to Napier from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to New Plymouth from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to Nelson from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way

· Christchurch to Rotorua from $79 seat one way

· Christchurch to Tauranga from $79 seat one way

· Christchurch to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Christchurch to Queenstown from $59 seat one way

· Wellington to Queenstown from $60 seat one way

· Dunedin to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Gisborne to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Hamilton to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Invercargill to Wellington from $89 seat one way

· Napier to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· New Plymouth to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Nelson to Wellington from $59 seat one way

· Rotorua to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Timaru to Wellington from $69 seat one way

· Tauranga to Wellington from $69 seat one way

© Scoop Media

