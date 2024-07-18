Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

17 July 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be over the moon after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerballwas not struck this evening and has rolled overto Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

