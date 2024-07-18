Departing Board Chair A Tireless Advocate For Research

Paul Reynolds

Image/Supplied

Outgoing AgResearch Board chair Paul Reynolds is being celebrated as a tireless advocate for research and New Zealand’s primary industries as he steps down after nine years of service.

“Paul leaves an impressive legacy of having successfully shepherded AgResearch through some difficult times, and times of significant change,” says AgResearch chief executive Sue Bidrose.

“Paul comes from a background in science himself and he has always stayed true to those roots as he has led the way in governance for us at AgResearch, and for other organisations.”

“He has a deep understanding of the research and primary sectors, and he has worked hard to make sure that high quality research is recognised and to the fore in whatever we have done as an organisation.”

“Coming out of a challenging time of proposed changes for our people and campuses across the country several years ago, and amid some tough financial conditions, Paul has guided the organisation as we modernised our facilities, including the successful delivery our fantastic new Tuhiraki facility at Lincoln.”

“Paul has also led the organisation through various reviews of the science sector and the evolution of our organisational strategies and priorities to meet the changing needs of our Government shareholders, industry partners and New Zealand as a whole. As the Government progresses the current process to transform the science sector, we are now in a much better position as we move into those reforms.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are going to miss Paul’s intellect, his wit and his dedication, but we thank him for his enormous contribution and wish him all the best in what he does next.”

Paul Reynolds served on the AgResearch Board for nine years, and five of those as Chair. Kim Wallace has stepped into the role of acting Board chair.

In other changes, experienced leaders Hone McGregor (a member of several boards including Chair of the Governance Group for the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge) and Andrew Morrison (former Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairman) join the AgResearch Board from this month; replacing outgoing Board members Jackie Lloyd and Rukumoana Schaafhausen, who both also made significant contributions to AgResearch.

© Scoop Media

