Tourism Industry Aotearoa Launches New Education Programme, Akiaki - Advancing Tourism

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is proud to launch Akiaki - Advancing Tourism, a new educational initiative designed by experts to prepare and equip the tourism industry in Aotearoa New Zealand for the future.

The online programme aims to strengthen tourism businesses so they can continue to deliver a tourism industry that continues to positively impact Aotearoa New Zealand - our people, economy, and environment.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive, Rebecca Ingram

The initiative comes in response to tourism businesses wanting help to meet their own sustainability aspirations, upskill, and grow their business capability. Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive, Rebecca Ingram, believes now is the time to prepare the industry for the next generation of tourism.

"With our visitors placing an increasingly high value on sustainable practices, Akiaki equips businesses with the necessary skills to integrate these practices into their operations. This is critical for safeguarding the future of our industry, the natural environment and local communities," says Rebecca Ingram.

Recent research by Tourism New Zealand and MBIE demonstrated the growing sustainability demands from customers, with 81 percent of those actively considering New Zealand for a holiday holding strong sustainability beliefs, compared to 52 percent of the general New Zealand population.

“Most of our tourism industry is made up of small to medium-sized businesses that do not always have the resources to invest in training and development. We know from our own research that while some businesses are doing fantastic work in some areas, other businesses often don’t know where to start when it comes to sustainability,” continues Rebecca Ingram.

Akiaki addresses these concerns directly, offering clear, actionable guidance and practical tools to help businesses with sustainability, business capability, and growth.

The Akiaki programme aligns with the vision of the national strategy, Tourism 2050, for the tourism industry to be prosperous and successful over the long term, and contributes broadly to the betterment of Aotearoa New Zealand and its people.

Akiaki takes a holistic approach to sustainability, supporting businesses with visitor engagement, connecting with local community and encouraging positive business practices including investment and innovation.

The programme will be released across three phases, with each course including a mix of reading materials, video presentations, interactive activities, and case studies, allowing participants to learn at their own pace.

The development of Akiaki has been made possible with funding from Te Pūkenga and is delivered in partnership with Grow Tourism. Akiaki is available to TIA members for free from 17 July and to non-members for $590 for individuals and reduced rates for groups from the same organisation.

