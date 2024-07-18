VIVID Expands Production with Cutting-Edge swissQprint Impala 4 Printers

VIVID, a leader in the plastic signs industry, proudly announces a significant leap in its production capabilities with the acquisition of multiple swissQprint Impala 4 printers. This strategic investment empowers VIVID to produce an astounding 1 million square meters of signs annually, setting a new industry benchmark.

The swissQprint Impala 4 is renowned for its precision, speed, and versatility. With its state-of-the-art technology, VIVID can offer unparalleled quality and efficiency, meeting the growing demands of clients across various sectors. This enhancement aligns with VIVID's commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable signage solutions.

"Our investment in the swissQprint Impala 4 printers represents a major milestone for VIVID," said Imran Memon, CEO of VIVID. "This advanced technology allows us to not only increase our production capacity but also ensure the highest quality standards. We are excited to lead the industry with these capabilities and look forward to serving our clients with even greater efficiency and excellence."

The new printers enable VIVID to produce a diverse range of plastic signs, from small custom pieces to large-scale installations, with exceptional detail and vibrant colors. This expansion supports VIVID's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, from small businesses to large corporations.

In addition to boosting production, the swissQprint Impala 4 printers align with VIVID's sustainability goals. These printers are designed for minimal environmental impact, using energy-efficient processes and eco-friendly inks. This investment underscores VIVID's dedication to responsible manufacturing practices and environmental stewardship.

As the plastic signs industry continues to evolve, VIVID remains at the forefront, leveraging the latest technology to deliver superior products and services. The company is poised to meet the increasing demands of a dynamic market, providing clients with innovative signage solutions that enhance their brand visibility and impact.

