Hospitality NZ Conference And Trade Show Returns For 2024 With Stellar Line-up

The Hospitality NZ conference and trade show (#HNZ24) returns at the end of the month with a stellar line-up of speakers, MC’s and trade partners, focused around the theme “Becoming the Industry of Choice.”

Hundreds of hospitality and accommodation sector professionals from across the country will descend on Ōtautahi Christchurch for what is arguably the industry’s most anticipated event of the year.

HNZ23 (Credit/Smoke Photography)

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says the two-day event, held on 30-31 July at Te Pae Convention Centre, is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

“We have an exciting line-up of speakers, our biggest ever trade show, captivating break-out sessions and ticket sales are up on previous years,” says Armitage.

Key speakers include:

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Hon Matt Doocey, who will give an opening speech.

Accredited futurist and sought after media commentator, Dr Ben Hamer, who will speak about the future of work in an ever-changing environment.

Economist, Shamubeel Eaqub, who will offer up some interesting insights on the economic outlook for hospitality and accommodation.

Former Qantas Executive Manager Crew, Leeanne Langridge, who will speak about customer preference and behaviour.

Mental health advocate and former Masterchef NZ winner, Tim Read, who will share his personal reflections and insights into wellbeing in the industry.

Sumthin Dumplin founder, Shane Liu, who will lead a workshop on leveraging social media with influencers.

#HNZ24 will also incorporate discussions and workshops around a number of topics impacting the industry, including: sustainability; immigration; the economy; AI; new technologies; and wellbeing.

Steve Armitage says #HNZ24 is an important event for the industry:

“It’s no secret that we are working through an incredibly challenging environment at the moment, so there has never been a better time to come together and share experiences and insights with fellow operators, discuss areas of critical concern, hear some different perspectives and prepare for a bright future.”

Media personality Jason Gunn will MC the two-day event with Radio NZ’s Jesse Mulligan and More FM’s Lana Searle hosting the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence which will be held across the two nights - celebrating both people and businesses.

Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence are the longest running national awards that honour the achievements of the hardworking and talented people who are the heart and soul of New Zealand’s accommodation and food and beverage sectors.

© Scoop Media

