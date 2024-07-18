Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
ANZIIF Launch New Series Of Free Weekly Webinars

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 1:03 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to introduce a new series of free weekly webinars addressing critical topics within the insurance and finance sectors.

These webinars highlight ANZIIF’s commitment to elevating professional standards across the insurance industry. By providing accessible, high-quality professional development resources, ANZIIF reaffirms our commitment to the growth and success of the sector.

“ANZIIF is in a unique position as we hold over 140 years of knowledge, so we can be seen as the industry’s ‘source of truth’”, states ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

“These webinars were designed to provide our members with access to expert knowledge, enabling them to improve their competency and skills”.

“In addition to this, the webinars will focus on thought leadership topics, challenging insurance professionals to think more critically and explore opportunities and risks which will impact the sector in the future.”

The webinars run every Thursday from 12pm-1pm AEST, covering a diverse range of topics relevant to the latest industry developments.

The topics for the upcoming webinars are as follows:

Proximate Cause with AFCA – 25th July

Join Chris Liamos from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) to explore the concept of Proximate Cause – What is it, why it applies to insurance and how looks in practice.

Money Month - Learn the Best System for Managing Your Money- 1st August

In honour of Money Month, join presenter, Liz Kohl, to learn the most effective way to manage your personal finances. This webinar will cover essential financial topics such as setting financial goals, maximising your savings and understanding your expenses.

Unlocking the Power of AI in Insurance- 8th August

In this webinar, presenter Victor Jiang, Transformative Partner at Lighthouse Group, will demystify AI. Discover how AI works and identify its potential applications in the world of insurance.

