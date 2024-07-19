IMAA Announces Industry-first Affiliate Program With Kiwi Independent Media Agency Body

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced a landmark affiliate program agreement with the Independent Media Agencies of New Zealand (IMANZ).

Under the new arrangement, the IMANZ will now be considered an international affiliate of the IMAA, enabling the association to tap into the IMAA’s initiatives and policies, and use the body to assist in the set-up, commercialisation, brand usage and governance of the IMANZ.

Additionally, IMANZ members will be able to leverage the IMAA’s education initiatives, with plans also underway to explore regional group deals.

Like the IMAA, the IMANZ is a not-for-profit industry association, developed and run by New Zealand independent media agency leaders. Launched last year, the IMANZ has already grown since its initial membership drive, now boasting more than 40 members, and nearly 20 media partners including global businesses JCDecaux, LinkedIn, Meta, Sky, TikTok and Warner Bros Discovery.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our first-ever affiliate offering with a fellow national independent media agency body and we’re looking forward to seeing the benefits of a strong regional alliance.

“Obviously there is synergy between our two organisations - we both have the same objectives to advocate for independent media agencies in our respective regions. This affiliation is an opportunity to establish a strong, united regional community, and harness the benefits of collaboration, including increased expansion in these markets.”

IMAA Chair, Jacquie Alley, said: “Today’s announcement symbolises not only the power of the IMAA on the global stage, but the general swell of the independent agency movement. I’m incredibly proud of the IMAA’s legacy in Australia and how that movement is now being felt and emulated worldwide. The IMANZ becoming an affiliate of the IMAA demonstrates the significant strength of independent media agencies - they are a force to be reckoned with in the global media market.”

IMANZ General Manager, Kath Mitchell, said: “Today is an important step in the evolution of the IMANZ. We’ve been heartened by the strong show of support since our launch in September last year, already adding new members and partners. Our agreement with the IMAA is a strategic move to strengthen our organisation, while also leveraging the impressive foundations and initiatives the IMAA has established. We look forward to working closely with Sam, Jacquie and the IMAA to create a true regional indie agency powerhouse.”

IMANZ Chair, Alex Radford, added: “We’ve long been impressed by the work of the IMAA in leading the way for indies in the media sector. This affiliation is an opportunity for the IMANZ to work hand-in-hand with the IMAA to further buoy the sector by developing a united, regional independent community. As an organisation, our mission is to advocate and further the work of our members - we know there is strength in numbers and we’re confident that working alongside the IMAA will help both Australian and New Zealand indie agencies soar to new heights.”

The agreement is effective immediately.

