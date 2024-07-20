Southern Cross Travel Insurance: UPDATE - Global IT Outage

Southern Cross Travel Insurance CEO, Ms Jo McCauley:

While Southern Cross Travel Insurance’s own operations have not been affected by the Crowdstrike issue, unfortunately some of our customers are experiencing delays and disruption as a result.

We advise customers to contact their airline or travel agent to make alternative arrangements which may take some time. We encourage people to be kind and patient as everyone works on a solution.

We will be covering claimable losses caused by this event, provided all other conditions and criteria for cover are met (and subject to any limits, sub-limits and/or any exclusions applying) and advise customers to keep all receipts they may have to make it easier to process a claim.

More details are available on our website https://www.scti.co.nz/global-it-outage

Our thoughts are with any traveller affected by the disruption and we’re hopeful things get back on track as soon as possible.

