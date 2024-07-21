Further Sesame Seed Recalls Due To Salmonella Fears

Further to the recall of sesame seeds from importer Davis Trading Company.

The following brands have now been identified as containing seeds that are subject to recall. Product names, date markings and pictures of each affected product are in the links below.

Up-to-date information about food safety recalls is on our recalls page, here.

Mahadeo's Spices and Produce Warehouse brand Sesame Seed

Qandahari Bazaar brand Sesame Seed

Papamoa Spice King brand Sesame Seed

Various Bread Products containing Sesame Seeds

Kiki brand Seed Cracker Mix Sea Salt and Kiki brand Seed Cracker Mix Chilli Cumin

Marinated Beef Bulgogi

Apna Spice and Grocery store brand Sesame Seed

Food 4 Less Otahuhu brand Sesame Seed

Bin Inn brand Sesame Seed

Classic Taste brand Sesame Seed

Grand Market brand Sesame Seed

My Food Bag Ltd White Sesame Seed and products containing sesame seeds

Bare Refill Grocery brand White Sesame Seeds

Scrumptious brand Sesame Seeds

Sesame Seed

