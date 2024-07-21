Further Sesame Seed Recalls Due To Salmonella Fears
Further to the recall of sesame seeds from importer Davis Trading Company.
The following brands have now been identified as containing seeds that are subject to recall. Product names, date markings and pictures of each affected product are in the links below.
- Mahadeo's Spices and Produce Warehouse brand Sesame Seed
- Qandahari Bazaar brand Sesame Seed
- Papamoa Spice King brand Sesame Seed
- Various Bread Products containing Sesame Seeds
- Kiki brand Seed Cracker Mix Sea Salt and Kiki brand Seed Cracker Mix Chilli Cumin
- Marinated Beef Bulgogi
- Apna Spice and Grocery store brand Sesame Seed
- Food 4 Less Otahuhu brand Sesame Seed
- Bin Inn brand Sesame Seed
- Classic Taste brand Sesame Seed
- Grand Market brand Sesame Seed
- My Food Bag Ltd White Sesame Seed and products containing sesame seeds
- Bare Refill Grocery brand White Sesame Seeds
- Scrumptious brand Sesame Seeds
- Sesame Seed