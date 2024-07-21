Four Lotto Players Win $250,000

20 July 2024

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Napier will be living their best lives after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to three players from Auckland and one from Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

