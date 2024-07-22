Unlicensed Electrical Workers Leave Exposed Live Wires, Nearly Set House On Fire

· Rupesh Kumar has been fined by Manukau District Court for dangerous electrical work that could have set the house on fire.

· Graeme Kyle has been fined by Dannevirke District Court for negligent work of leaving exposed live wires that created risks of electrocution and house fire.

· Super Cell Limited was fined in the Auckland District Court for knowingly allowing an unlicensed person to install a home ventilation system in a residential property in Auckland.

Unlicensed electrical workers that complete prescribed electrical work significantly increase the risks of serious injury, death and damage to property across Aotearoa New Zealand.

A number of cases filed by the Electrical Workers Registration Board (EWRB) show unsuspecting residents and homeowners have engaged unlicensed electrical workers.

The aim of regulating electrical workers is to ensure that those performing prescribed electrical work are properly trained in order to avoid electrical hazards and protect the safety of consumers, says Duncan Connor, Registrar of Electrical Workers Registration Board.

“All complaints about unregistered electrical workers and poor or dangerous electrical work are taken seriously and investigated by the EWRB, who will not hesitate to prosecute those undertaking illegal prescribed electrical work.”

The registration of people carrying out prescribed electrical work in New Zealand is overseen by the EWRB. A public register of all licensed electrical workers is available for anyone to check the person they hire is legitimately licensed.

Earlier this month, Rupesh Kumar, who did not hold a licence, was convicted of negligent work on an electrical installation in a manner dangerous to life and fined $3,500 for installing and connecting a hot water cylinder in a property in Auckland. Several months later the owner noticed a burning smell. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to the property and an imminent fire was avoided.

“Pretending to be an electrical worker and carrying out prescribed electrical work is not only deceitful, it’s highly dangerous for everyone involved” says Mr Connor.

“Anyone engaging an electrical worker should check the public register and ask to see their licence details before hiring them.”

Last month, Han Joong Kim $6,000, who did not hold a licence, was fined by the Whangarei District Court for completing unauthorised prescribed electrical work by installing electrical conductors and fittings in three cabins, intended for rental, on his Whangarei property.

“Carrying out prescribed electrical work without the required expertise, training and qualification is highly dangerous for everyone involved.

“All complaints about unlicensed electrical workers are taken seriously and investigated by the Electrical Workers Registration Board, who will not hesitate to hold people to account,” Mr Connor noted.

