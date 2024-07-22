DLA Piper's Renewable Finance Expert Rachel Brown Named Top Dealmaker

Rachel Brown, a DLA Piper finance partner based in Auckland, continually receives praise from clients for her pragmatic commercial advice and strong technical ability. This month, she was named as one of the top Dealmakers in Australasia, following recognition in Australasian Lawyer and NZ Lawyer’s inaugural Dealmakers of the Year List.

Rachel is well regarded for her strong financing expertise in the renewable energy sector with several high-profile engagements in the past year, including acting on the financing aspects of a market first securitisation of household solar receivables, which went on to win the 2024 Securitisation and Structured Finance Deal of the Year at the IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards in Hong Kong, and Finance Asia's Best Sustainable Finance Deal for 2023.

Aquila Clean Energy APAC also highly regard Rachel's expertise advising on their recent landmark portfolio financing deal with New Zealand-based independent developer Far North Solar Farm (FNSF) and funded by Westpac New Zealand Limited. With Rachel's strong knowledge of power purchase agreement backed lending, combined with the firm's cross-border capability, it uniquely positions the local DLA Piper team to help clients with their innovative sustainable energy projects, supporting New Zealand's transition to a renewable energy future. DLA Piper is at the forefront of the rapidly growing renewable energy market, both locally and globally.

Rachel is also proven to be the 'go to' legal expert for clients seeking advice in performing and non-performing loan portfolio sales. Having gained international experience in this area, and more recently, advising Bank of Queensland on the sale of its NZD230 million New Zealand loan portfolio.

Laura Scampion, DLA Piper's Country Managing Partner in New Zealand, congratulates Rachel on behalf of the firm.

“Rachel is known for her ability to provide commercial and pragmatic advice on complex transactions. More recently, she has entrenched herself in the rapidly evolving renewable energy sector in the New Zealand market. Her recognition as one of the top Dealmakers in New Zealand is well-deserved", she said.

Speaking strongly to the value the firm is bringing to clients in both the domestic market in New Zealand and to clients based abroad, DLA Piper won Best Provider to Financial & Insurance Services in the 2024 Beaton Client Choice Awards and was named as a finalist in the Best CX Firm: Law & Related Services category.

