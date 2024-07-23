Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

iSANZ Open For Entries In 10th Annual Awards

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 10:01 am
Press Release: iSANZ

The iSANZ Board is thrilled to announce that entries are now open for the 2024 iSANZ Awards. This year, iSANZ celebrates a decade of excellence and innovation in Aotearoa New Zealand's cybersecurity industry.

Established in 2014, the iSANZ Awards have grown to become the pinnacle event on the cybersecurity calendar, recognising the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and commitment to securing the country's digital future.

iSANZ Board Chair Kendra Ross says, "As we mark our 10th year, the iSANZ Awards continue to elevate and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by professionals and organisations across New Zealand's cybersecurity landscape. From defending against cyber threats to developing cutting-edge solutions, iSANZ award entrants embody the spirit of excellence and resilience."

Over the past decade, the iSANZ Awards have evolved alongside rapid developments in cybersecurity, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry and the increasing importance of robust cyber defense strategies.

Categories this year are:

Security Project / Awareness Initiative Of The Year

Cybersecurity Leader Of The Year

Start Up Or New Business Of The Year

Security Team Of The Year

Security Company Of The Year

Up & Coming Cybersecurity Star Of The Year

Nominations in the annual iSANZ Hall of Fame award are also being called for - open to a person, event or company who has made a significant contribution above and beyond the normal standards to the wider cybersecurity community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We encourage entries across all six categories and nominations in the Hall of Fame from individuals, teams, and organisations who have made significant impacts in safeguarding our digital infrastructure and promoting a safer cyber environment for all New Zealanders."

Entries close on 6 September. Finalists will be announced in early October, with winners to be revealed at a gala dinner in Wellington on 13 November.

Entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, and a link to the entry form, can be found on the iSANZ Awards website - isanz.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from iSANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 