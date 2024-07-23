iSANZ Open For Entries In 10th Annual Awards

The iSANZ Board is thrilled to announce that entries are now open for the 2024 iSANZ Awards. This year, iSANZ celebrates a decade of excellence and innovation in Aotearoa New Zealand's cybersecurity industry.

Established in 2014, the iSANZ Awards have grown to become the pinnacle event on the cybersecurity calendar, recognising the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and commitment to securing the country's digital future.

iSANZ Board Chair Kendra Ross says, "As we mark our 10th year, the iSANZ Awards continue to elevate and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by professionals and organisations across New Zealand's cybersecurity landscape. From defending against cyber threats to developing cutting-edge solutions, iSANZ award entrants embody the spirit of excellence and resilience."

Over the past decade, the iSANZ Awards have evolved alongside rapid developments in cybersecurity, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry and the increasing importance of robust cyber defense strategies.

Categories this year are:

Security Project / Awareness Initiative Of The Year

Cybersecurity Leader Of The Year

Start Up Or New Business Of The Year

Security Team Of The Year

Security Company Of The Year

Up & Coming Cybersecurity Star Of The Year

Nominations in the annual iSANZ Hall of Fame award are also being called for - open to a person, event or company who has made a significant contribution above and beyond the normal standards to the wider cybersecurity community.

"We encourage entries across all six categories and nominations in the Hall of Fame from individuals, teams, and organisations who have made significant impacts in safeguarding our digital infrastructure and promoting a safer cyber environment for all New Zealanders."

Entries close on 6 September. Finalists will be announced in early October, with winners to be revealed at a gala dinner in Wellington on 13 November.

Entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, and a link to the entry form, can be found on the iSANZ Awards website - isanz.org.nz

