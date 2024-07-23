PEP Launches ‘all-star’ Evergreen Portfolio Investment Vehicle In NZ

Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) – Australasia’s largest and oldest private equity firm, with $11 billion in AUM, is extending its successful PEP Gateway offering to wholesale and institutional investors in New Zealand for the first time.

Launched in 2019, PEP Gateway is an ‘evergreen’ Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE) that makes some of the best private equity assets in the world available to individual investors. It is the first PIE of its kind from a private equity firm focused on the Australian and New Zealand market.

Cameron Blanks, PEP Managing Director, says: “Top-tier global private equity funds have consistently outperformed public markets, but private equity is an asset class which has, until now, been difficult to access for individual investors”.

“PEP Gateway is a unique opportunity to invest in ‘trophy’ assets from the best private equity firms globally, handpicked by PEP, using our 26 years of direct investing experience” he said.

David Horwitz, PEP Partner & Client Group, added: “We are delighted by the support of our investment partners in NZ and are committed to making all of our investment strategies accessible to the market”.

Highlights of PEP Gateway:

consisting of star, ‘trophy’ assets from the best private equity firms globally with focus on North America and Western Europe Easily accessible and liquid structure: minimum investment of A$50,000, with monthly subscriptions and withdrawals, in an evergreen PIE structure suitable for NZ investors

minimum investment of A$50,000, with monthly subscriptions and withdrawals, in an evergreen PIE structure suitable for NZ investors Strong returns: over 15% p.a. return (net of all fees) in past 24 months, in line with long term PEP Gateway target

