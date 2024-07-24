Good Design Key To Getting The Most From Commercial HVAC Systems

Commercial building owners are being urged to consider more than just the size of their space when choosing an air conditioning system.

Leading Auckland commercial electrician Frontline Electrical is highlighting the issue of ineffective and inefficient air systems, which can impact staff comfort and productivity.

Managing Director Luke Garbutt says if an air conditioning system isn’t right for the space, it can have serious consequences for a business.

“Staff aren’t as productive when they have to work in stuffy, stale air that’s not at optimal temperature, so it can cost businesses a lot of money that way.

“The air quality can also suffer if there isn’t adequate ventilation, which could allow more impurities into the air. That’s not what anyone wants in their space, but it’s one of the risks of having an improper system.”

Luke says the benefits of a good quality, efficient heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) system are enormous.

“Air quality is really important, but it’s not easy to achieve.

“It requires getting the right turnover of fresh air and the right temperature, distributed evenly across the space. Get this right, and your staff and anyone else who uses the space will be happy and comfortable.”

He says good design is extremely important when it comes to having an efficient and effective air conditioning system.

“When deciding what HVAC to install in a space, it’s important to not just calculate the requirements based on the size of the space alone.

“With a small, simple office with just a few people, it’s easy to select the right unit based on those specifications. But when you have a lot of people, we need to take it up a level and get the design right to make sure you’ve got the right product.

“A good example would be a pilates studio where you might have a lot of people, which is a big heat source, and then you’re bringing air in from outside. In summer that air might be hot, so you’ve got to size your unit to be able to take care of the air you’re bringing in, plus the people you’ve already got in there.”

For larger and more complex spaces, Frontline Electrical engages a mechanical engineer to ensure the HVAC system is suitable for the design.

Luke says this is a key part of getting the whole process right.

“Our main goal is to keep our clients happy at the end of the day, so we work closely with engineers on our bigger projects to ensure the product is going to be the most effective and efficient solution.

“The HVAC system is one of the biggest uses of power in most buildings, and a good system is a significant investment, so we want to make sure our customers are getting the most from their investment.”

About Frontline Electrical

Frontline Electrical is a well-established Kiwi-owned and operated electrical services company, providing HVAC and other electrical services to businesses and homes Auckland-wide.

The team is led by Luke Garbutt, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the electrical and HVAC industries.

