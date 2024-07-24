Rolls-Royce And TCS Collaborate On Hydrogen Research Programme

FARNBOROUGH | MUMBAI | AUCKLAND, JULY 23, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has expanded its partnership with Rolls-Royce, a British multinational specialising in civil aerospace, defence aerospace, services and power systems, to advance its sustainable initiatives. This collaboration involves research into hydrogen fuel system technology, continuing to prove hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future.

TCS, leveraging its expertise as a trusted service provider, will provide engineering skills and support to Rolls-Royce as it addresses three key challenges in the journey to enabling hydrogen for use in aviation: fuel combustion, fuel delivery, and fuel systems integration with an engine. All elements must be confirmed to operate safely.

This partnership underscores TCS's commitment to driving sustainable transformation across industries, aligning with its broader mission to harness technology for positive societal impact. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set ambitious targets for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, necessitating innovative sustainability solutions.

Alan Newby, Director, Research and Technology, Rolls-Royce, said, “We welcome TCS to our hydrogen research programme and their engineering skills will play a valuable role in addressing our technology goals. We’ve already made great progress and having TCS with us gives us additional capability as we move forward on our journey to enable the energy transition for the aviation sector.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading This expanded partnership was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow where TCS also showcased its technological prowess in the aviation industry. The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between Rolls-Royce and the Tata Group, including engines and a strong supply chain commitment. TCS has also been working with Rolls-Royce since 2010 in the areas of design, manufacturing engineering, control systems and software, after-market services as well as IT services. Having supported Rolls-Royce in major civil and business aviation programs, TCS has also supported its end-to-end product development lifecycle.

Anupam Singhal, President - Manufacturing, TCS, said, “The partnership between TCS and Rolls-Royce is an exciting one that represents a powerful alliance in the quest for sustainable aviation solutions. We are aligned with Rolls-Royce’s ambition for a greener future. This partnership is the perfect opportunity to put our technological strengths and passion for the environment to use for advancing innovation and fostering an eco-friendlier aerospace sector.”

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head- Internet of Things and Digital Engineering, TCS, said, “TCS and Rolls-Royce have been partners in advancing engineering excellence for nearly a decade. The new partnership for research into hydrogen fuel systems represents a pivotal next step at a time when the aviation industry is faced with the urgent challenge of reducing carbon emissions while maintaining performance and efficiency. It aligns well with TCS’ commitment to harness technology for positive societal impact and building a greener future.”

TCS has been on a mission to harness the power of technology for positive societal impact and drive sustainable transformation across industries. With more than 200 sustainability offerings, TCS is helping customers around the world in their sustainability journeys.

As a Tata group company, TCS is also conscious of its impact on the environment. In 2021, TCS had set an ambitious sustainability target to reduce its absolute emissions by 70% across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2025 over the baseline year 2016 and to achieve net zero by 2030. By FY24, TCS had already reduced its absolute carbon footprint across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 80% over a baseline of 2016, exceeding its target achievement by 10%, one year ahead of time.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 601,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

