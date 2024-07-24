Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail And Hospitality Unite In Wanting Changes To Retail Payment System

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ and Hospitality New Zealand

Customer-facing businesses across both the retail and hospitality sectors are welcoming the Commerce Commission’s investigation into the retail payment system.

Retail NZ and Hospitality New Zealand, who represent thousands of businesses across Aotearoa New Zealand, say retail payments are a contentious area for businesses. They are joining forces to seek changes in the system, to make it easier for businesses to understand and enable them to provide better customer experiences.

“Retail NZ has advocated strongly for the Government to take action on retail payments so we’re pleased to see the Commerce Commission has opened a consultation on this issue,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Steve Armitage says: “This is a very complex area for both hospitality and retail businesses to navigate. We believe there is an opportunity for consumers to keep more money in their pockets if the system is improved and surcharges are reduced or removed.”

Digital payments involve a broad set of participants, including customers, retail and hospitality businesses, the payment networks processing the transactions, technology companies providing point of sale infrastructure, and the banks that issue cards to their customers and work with retailers.

Hospitality New Zealand and Retail NZ say there is an opportunity to reduce the complexity associated with digital payments and provide clarity around the role of each participant. This includes clarity over the costs associated with payments acceptance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Achieving this clarity requires joint action from Retail NZ and Hospitality New Zealand, businesses, banks, payment service providers, the Commerce Commission and other government agencies,” Ms Young and Mr Armitage say.

Retail NZ has already published a Position Statement on Retail Payments, setting out a range of actions needed from the various participants in the system.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ and Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 