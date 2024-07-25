Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga are living the dream after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Skyblue Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

